Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.25 Million

Equities analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) to post sales of $58.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.50 million and the highest is $61.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $57.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $213.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $282.95 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after buying an additional 174,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 77,338 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANIP stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.45. 119,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,727. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.08 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.23. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

