DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.640-$3.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40 billion-$16.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.DXC Technology also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.030 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.33.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in DXC Technology by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

