Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of OLED stock traded up $30.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.31. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Universal Display by 993.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

