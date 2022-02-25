Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $57.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.60 million to $59.99 million. Cryoport posted sales of $48.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $224.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $226.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $268.47 million, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $278.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

CYRX stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 992,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,106. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after buying an additional 1,060,765 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $37,949,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after buying an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $13,411,000.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

