Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Stock Price Up 3%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) rose 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 33,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 21,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

