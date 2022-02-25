Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading 9.1% Higher

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 31,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 27,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of C$2.71 million and a PE ratio of -10.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for base and precious metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Zeus claims located in Lillooet, British Columbia.

