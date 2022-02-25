VersaBank (TSE:VB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

VersaBank (TSE:VB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.52 and last traded at C$14.76. 6,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 10,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$405.03 million and a P/E ratio of 15.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.61.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank (TSE:VB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

About VersaBank (TSE:VB)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.