Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,293 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $73,215.49.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $46,667.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $750,200.00.

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,693. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,047,000 after buying an additional 2,033,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after purchasing an additional 802,652 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 293,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $12,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.