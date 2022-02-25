Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 17th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,293 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $73,215.49.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $46,667.50.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50.
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50.
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.
- On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $750,200.00.
NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,693. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,047,000 after buying an additional 2,033,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after purchasing an additional 802,652 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 293,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $12,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
