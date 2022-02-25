Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Shares Up 0.3%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.89. 37,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 24,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

