Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.38 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COIN stock traded up $6.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.56. 8,040,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,051. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.92 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total transaction of $20,261,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $394,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,275 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,951 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $447.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.95.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

