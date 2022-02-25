Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $653.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $11.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $540.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $598.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $212.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.