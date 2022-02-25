Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.25-1.50 EPS.

DELL traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,473,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.