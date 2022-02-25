Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.830-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.740-$8.100 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.32. The company had a trading volume of 732,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.15 and its 200-day moving average is $203.27. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.45.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

