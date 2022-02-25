Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will report sales of $601.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $576.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $633.20 million. Stepan posted sales of $537.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,737,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.55. 129,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,448. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Stepan has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $139.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

