Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) to post $288.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $289.10 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $251.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWI. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.29. 715,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $83.37 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 352,696 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,780 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,649,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,961,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,331,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

