Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lument Finance Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 205,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,331. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

