EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,771,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,439. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

