SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of SM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.79. 4,667,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,368. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $309,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 601,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.