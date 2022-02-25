OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.29. 2,202,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,425,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,702,000 after purchasing an additional 54,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OGE Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in OGE Energy by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

