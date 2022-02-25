Nano One Day Trading Volume Tops $46.10 Million (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $239.85 million and approximately $46.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00004633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011664 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

