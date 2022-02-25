Shield Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $343,609.85 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00003617 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $343,609.85 and approximately $1,015.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.25 or 0.06754162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,807.69 or 0.99881425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047795 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

