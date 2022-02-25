Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) to announce $332.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.97 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $319.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

DLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.84. 826,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,545. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

