Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) to post $264.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.59 million and the lowest is $263.72 million. Autohome posted sales of $380.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autohome.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

ATHM stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. Autohome has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $122.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,008,000 after buying an additional 1,735,612 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Autohome by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,286,000 after buying an additional 1,547,334 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Autohome by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,680 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Autohome by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Autohome by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

