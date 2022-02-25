$168.77 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) to post sales of $168.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.53 million and the highest is $171.00 million. Five9 posted sales of $137.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $746.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $922.19 million, with estimates ranging from $903.92 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Five9 stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,501. Five9 has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.39. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $433,547.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

