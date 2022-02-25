$6.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.25 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $27.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 billion to $28.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.66 billion to $29.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS.

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.38. 588,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,746. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.33. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,607,000 after purchasing an additional 197,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,684,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.