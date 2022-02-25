MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) to post $5.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the highest is $5.70 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.90 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediWound.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the second quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 79,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,348. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.44.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

