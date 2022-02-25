Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,320,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,991. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

