American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will announce $8.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.96 billion and the lowest is $8.36 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $42.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.06 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.55 billion to $50.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 56,718,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,013,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $26.09.
About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.