American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will announce $8.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.96 billion and the lowest is $8.36 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $42.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.06 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.55 billion to $50.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 56,718,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,013,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

