Brokerages Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.16. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

PK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 861,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 193,184 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,378,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,763. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

