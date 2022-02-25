Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will announce $111.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.73 million and the lowest is $107.77 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $117.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $431.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $442.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $508.73 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $592.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,777,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,032. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

