Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.19 Million

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will announce $111.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.73 million and the lowest is $107.77 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $117.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $431.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $442.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $508.73 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $592.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,777,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,032. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.