$163.83 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $163.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.65 million and the highest is $166.00 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $159.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $628.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $630.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $658.23 million, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

HRTG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. 191,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,100. The firm has a market cap of $155.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

