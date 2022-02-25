Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.650-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.21 billion.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.77. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

