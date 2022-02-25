Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Issues Earnings Results

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of CYRX traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 992,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,106. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cryoport by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,831 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000.

About Cryoport (Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.