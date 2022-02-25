Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Announces Earnings Results

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Alarm.com updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.860-$1.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.86-1.88 EPS.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $95.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.