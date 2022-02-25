Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Announces Earnings Results

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Alarm.com updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.860-$1.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.86-1.88 EPS.
Shares of ALRM stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $95.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
ALRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.
About Alarm.com (Get Rating)
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
