Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.59

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.59 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.18). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.18), with a volume of 6,250 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.44. The firm has a market cap of £107.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50.

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Tom Libassi acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £25,350 ($34,475.72).

Helios Underwriting Company Profile (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

