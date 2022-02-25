Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,344.94

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,344.94 ($18.29) and traded as low as GBX 1,162 ($15.80). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,190 ($16.18), with a volume of 6,688 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,339.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,343.74. The company has a market capitalization of £635.80 million and a PE ratio of 39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
