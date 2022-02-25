Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,344.94

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,344.94 ($18.29) and traded as low as GBX 1,162 ($15.80). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,190 ($16.18), with a volume of 6,688 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,339.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,343.74. The company has a market capitalization of £635.80 million and a PE ratio of 39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($17.68) per share, for a total transaction of £1,599 ($2,174.62). Also, insider Ben Thompson bought 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($17.00) per share, with a total value of £300 ($408.00). Insiders purchased 317 shares of company stock valued at $417,500 over the last quarter.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

