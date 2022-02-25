Totally (LON:TLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.66

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.66 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 33.53 ($0.46). Totally shares last traded at GBX 33.75 ($0.46), with a volume of 1,559,864 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.82) target price on shares of Totally in a research report on Friday, January 21st. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.82) target price on shares of Totally in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.70 million and a P/E ratio of 54.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Totally’s previous dividend of $0.25. Totally’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

