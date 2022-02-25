Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.89

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.89 and traded as low as C$14.85. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at C$14.85, with a volume of 1,897 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.80. The company has a market cap of C$31.74 million and a PE ratio of 5.86.
About Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN)
