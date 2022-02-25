K21 (K21) One Day Volume Hits $299,661.00

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One K21 coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and approximately $299,661.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, K21 has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00107975 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,803,887 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “K21USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.