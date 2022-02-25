Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $30.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $497.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.05.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

