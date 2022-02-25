Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.

Several research firms have commented on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Meritor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.59. 5,312,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,408. Meritor has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Meritor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

