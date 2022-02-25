Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,298 shares of company stock worth $19,935,744. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $71.26. 10,784,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $87.57. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

