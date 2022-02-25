Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the lowest is $11.05 million. Genasys posted sales of $11.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $53.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $53.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $63.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $3.37. 54,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,282. Genasys has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

In related news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Genasys by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 451,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genasys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genasys by 81.8% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 295,686 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the second quarter worth $3,539,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

