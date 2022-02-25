Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.74

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as low as $6.30. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 4,589 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

