Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.74

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as low as $6.30. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 4,589 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.79.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)
