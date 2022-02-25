Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $9.42 on Major Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $9.42 or 0.00024262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $196.28 million and $462,282.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000949 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

