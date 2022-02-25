Analysts Set Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $114.57

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,177,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 554.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,325. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.93.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

