Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Target Price at $11.00

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,334,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 160,897 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAND traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,039,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

