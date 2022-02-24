Interfor (TSE:IFP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.46

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.46 and traded as high as C$38.85. Interfor shares last traded at C$37.30, with a volume of 593,018 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IFP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised shares of Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2.83.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$675.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 4.9405377 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

