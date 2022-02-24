Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.70

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and traded as high as $12.90. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 503,364 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $528.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

