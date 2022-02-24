Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as high as C$2.00. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of C$20.30 million and a P/E ratio of 54.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.71.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.